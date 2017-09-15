Garth Brooks tickets available at box office

Garth Brooks World Tour With Trisha Yearwood

Garth will play 5 shows in Lincoln! All shows on sale now. The Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office will be open on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..



Concert dates and time are listed below:

Friday, October 20th 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 21st 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 21st 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 22nd 3:00 PM

Sunday, October 22nd 7:30 PM

Ticket Prices:

$61.29 plus $4.44 tax plus $3.00 facility fee plus

$6.25 service charge = $74.98.