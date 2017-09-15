Garth Brooks tickets available at box office - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Garth Brooks tickets available at box office

Garth Brooks World Tour With Trisha Yearwood

Garth will play 5 shows in Lincoln! All shows on sale now. The Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office will be open on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..


Concert dates and time are listed below:
Friday, October 20th 7:00 PM
Saturday, October 21st 3:00 PM
Saturday, October 21st 7:30 PM
Sunday, October 22nd 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 22nd 7:30 PM

Ticket Prices:

$61.29 plus $4.44 tax plus $3.00 facility fee plus
$6.25 service charge = $74.98.

This will be the last Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas appearance of The Garth Brooks World Tour and the first time in Lincoln in 21 years!

Buy ONLY at the following:
ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849
1-800-745-3000

*No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets September 15th.

Special Note: Select seats protected with paperless delivery.
www.ticketmaster.com/creditcardentry

