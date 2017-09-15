Police investigating hazing allegations at Chadron State - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police investigating hazing allegations at Chadron State

Police investigating hazing allegations at Chadron State

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say Chadron police are investigating a report alleging hazing involving Chadron State College students.

A letter dated Wednesday from College President Randy Rhine tells student and staffs that police are focusing on an off-campus incident that was portrayed as an initiation rite between members of the wrestling team. He also says the college is conducting its own probe.

Rhine says the alleged actions would violate team rules, college and system policies and perhaps even state law. His letter didn't provide specifics or names.

The Chadron police chief and other college and law enforcement officials have declined to comment. No arrests or citations have been reported.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking News: Garth Brooks adds FIFTH Lincoln concert

    Breaking News: Garth Brooks adds FIFTH Lincoln concert

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood On Sale Tomorrow The wait is over: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood tickets go on sale tomorrow! For a quicker ticket purchasing experience, fans need to go to www.ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks to refresh their current Ticketmaster account (update their credit card, etc...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood On Sale Tomorrow The wait is over: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood tickets go on sale tomorrow! For a quicker ticket purchasing experience, fans need to go to www.ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks to refresh their current Ticketmaster account (update their credit card, etc...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Police released identity of hit and run victim

    UPDATE: Police released identity of hit and run victim

    UPDATE: Police released identity of hit and run victim

    Officials have released the name of the woman struck by an SUV near 64th and Havelock Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

    Officials have released the name of the woman struck by an SUV near 64th and Havelock Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Lincoln man arrested after fight with an officer

    Lincoln man arrested after fight with an officer

    Lincoln Police have arrested a man after he fought with an officer.  

    More >>

    Lincoln Police have arrested a man after he fought with an officer.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.