Police chief on leave after officers' no-confidence vote

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ The Bellevue police chief has been placed on administrative leave at his own request after his officers voted 72-1 to tell city administrators that the officers have lost confidence in him.        

A police union news release issued Wednesday night cited a pattern of ``dishonest and deceptive conduct'' on the part of Chief Mark Elbert. The union says it has recordings of the chief instructing a staffer to deceive other staffers and hide information from the city administration. The union has not released the recordings.

The union attorney says the union wants Elbert removed from his post.

Elbert has said in response that the union characterizations of his actions are false.

Elbert was promoted to the department's top spot in 2013.

