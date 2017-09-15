Nebraska unemployment remained 2.8 percent in August

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary unemployment rate remained unchanged in August at 2.8 percent.

The department said in a report released Friday that the figure matched that of July. The June rate was 2.9 percent.

The report says the August rate was four-tenths of a point under the year-ago rate of 3.2 percent. The August rate also remained well below the U.S. rate, which rose to 4.4 percent.

The report says Nebraska nonfarm employment in August was up more than 15,000 over the year and nearly 900 over the month.