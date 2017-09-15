Nebraska inmate sentenced in riot arson case - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska inmate sentenced in riot arson case

Nebraska inmate sentenced in riot arson case

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) _ An inmate accused of starting fires at a southeast Nebraska prison during a deadly riot has been sentenced to an additional 30 to 50 years behind bars.

Justin Busch, 26, was found guilty of first-degree arson on Thursday. He had been serving an 18- to 24-year sentence for robbery charges at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution when a riot broke out on Mother's Day in 2015.

The riot caused severe damage to the prison and left two inmates dead. No one has been charged in the deaths.

Johnson County District Judge Ricky Scheiner said he doesn't hold Busch responsible for the deaths, but said he does hold him accountable for creating a violent environment.

Busch says he takes responsibility for his actions, but isn't a bad person. 

