Officials say passenger killed, driver injured in semi crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WACO, Neb. (AP) _ One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a semitrailer crash on Interstate 80 near Waco.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

York County Sheriff Dale Radcliff says an eastbound semitrailer went into the median and traveled several hundred feet before flipping onto its side and sliding into a guardrail.

Radcliff says a passenger in the semi died at the scene, while the driver was flown to a Lincoln hospital.

The passenger's name has not been released pending notification of family members.