Lincoln Public Schools practice new safety drill

Lincoln schools run evacuation and relocation drills regularly, but now they're looking to practice what happens next in an emergency situation.

Friday morning Randolph Elementary and Southwest High School staff did a reunification drill for the first time.

"It's very important for our district to learn how to reunify students with their parents should something happen at a school where everyone has to leave,” Joseph Wright, security director for Lincoln Public Schools said.

So they did just that.

Randolph Elementary students were evacuated and relocated to Southwest.

This is where the most important part of the drill began.

Making sure each student is reunited with the correct parent.

All while maintaining a controlled and calm environment.

"We learned from people who've been through this before that we really wanna control parent access,” Wright said. “We wanna put them through a process step by step of reunifying them with their student so that they aren't in contact with a lot of other students or other parents."

For the students, this was more like a field trip as they watched a movie while the staff laid the groundwork for new, important procedures.

"We're gonna use what we learned here today and we'll use our administrators and staff members who've seen what happened here to help develop some type of training module so we can take each school and get them up and running so they know what they would need to do,” Wright said.

For the staff, this was an important lesson, and they want parents to know LPS is prepared to keep their kids safe.

"The most important thing we do every day is make sure that your child goes to school and comes home safe,” Mike Gillotti, said Southwest High School Principal. “When you have an event that takes a student population and their staff out of their normal routines and procedures we want to have them have a place that we know is secure."

Lancaster County Emergency Management, the Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska Department of Education were also a part of today's drill.

Again the goal was to get as much feedback as possible before getting an official procedure in place.

