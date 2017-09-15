September 15 Prep Football Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

September 15 Prep Football Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press

 PREP FOOTBALL
        Adams Central 41, Minden 6
        Allen 46, Elkhorn Valley 20
        Aquinas 17, Columbus Scotus 16
        Arcadia-Loup City 66, Cross County 13
        Battle Creek 27, Archbishop Bergan 0
        Bayard 9, Southern Valley 7
        Beatrice 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 21
        Blair 76, Nebraska City 7
        Broken Bow 27, Grand Island Central Catholic 7
        Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Axtell 0
        Burwell 60, Amherst 6
        Centennial 48, Malcolm 6
        Central City 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
        Central Valley 36, Anselmo-Merna 20
        Chase County 39, Kimball 0
        Cody-Kilgore 46, Fleming, Colo. 44
        Columbus 35, Norris 21
        Columbus Lakeview 28, O'Neill 17
        Creighton 50, West Holt 37
        Crete 35, Plattsmouth 7
        Crofton 41, Twin River 0
        Deshler 73, Elwood 48
        Diller-Odell 38, Thayer Central 6
        Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Tekamah-Herman 14
        East Butler 48, Johnson-Brock 26
        Fairbury 38, Auburn 20
        Falls City 31, Lincoln Christian 21
        Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Parkview Christian 14
        Freeman 49, Fillmore Central 20
        Fullerton 54, Wausa 12
        Gering 22, Chadron 14
        Gordon/Rushville 63, Bennett County, S.D. 0
        Grand Island Northwest 49, Lexington 14
        Gretna 59, Omaha Roncalli 14
        Harvard 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 21
        Heartland 38, Nebraska Christian 26
        Hemingford 22, Overton 12
        High Plains Community 62, Tri County 48
        Hyannis 67, South Platte 12
        Johnson County Central 35, Southern 12
        Lincoln High 63, Omaha Bryan 14
        Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lutheran High Northeast 40
        Lincoln Pius X 59, Papillion-LaVista 41
        Logan View 43, Stanton 14
        McCook 57, Alliance 7
        Mead 28, Cedar Bluffs 26
        Medicine Valley 58, Brady 20
        Meridian 30, Exeter/Milligan 0
        Millard South 41, Bellevue East 0
        Minatare def. Banner County, forfeit
        Mitchell 35, Bridgeport 12
        Morrill 34, Leyton 0
        Mullen 64, Wauneta-Palisade 13
        Nebraska Lutheran 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8
        Norfolk 38, Lincoln North Star 37
        North Platte 38, Omaha Central 23
        Ogallala 20, Cozad 19
        Omaha Burke 64, Omaha South 7
        Omaha Concordia 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14
        Omaha North 49, Lincoln Southeast 28
        Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Elkhorn 3
        Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Northwest 0
        Palmyra 26, Elmwood-Murdock 15
        Papillion-LaVista South 17, Lincoln Southwest 14
        Pierce 42, Arlington 24
        Platteview 43, South Sioux City 6
        Ponca 28, Oakland-Craig 20
        Seward 55, Schuyler 7
        Sidney 14, Hastings 13
        Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 12
        Sioux County 72, Potter-Dix 30
        Spalding Academy 72, Hampton 6
        St. Edward 75, Elba 26
        St. Paul 28, Gibbon 0
        Sutton 64, Sandy Creek 7
        Wahoo 58, Louisville 0
        Wakefield 46, Pender 16
        Waverly 18, Bennington 0
        Wayne 47, David City 7
        Wilber-Clatonia 28, Shelby/Rising City 0
        Winner, S.D. 24, Valentine 12
        Winside 56, Scribner-Snyder 34
        York 33, Holdrege 7
        Yutan def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, forfeit
 

