Waco man dies in semi-tractor trailer crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Waco man dies in semi-tractor trailer crash

Posted: Updated:

WACO, Neb. (AP) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized after a semi-tractor trailer crash on Interstate 80 near Waco. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday. York County Sheriff Dale Radcliff says an eastbound semitrailer went into the median and flipped, sliding into a guardrail. Radcliff says a passenger in the semi died at the scene, while the driver was flown to a Lincoln hospital.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.