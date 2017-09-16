Waco man dies in semi-tractor trailer crash

Bryan West held their second annual bariatric reunion on Thursday. "People I haven't seen for a while that say, I never recognized you, or hey skinny, I can't get enough of that. Even yet," said weight loss patient Steve Leffert. The event reunites dozens of weight loss surgery patients with the medical staff that cared for them. After having the procedure last fall, one man I spoke to has lost over 125 pounds. "I almost bawled the first time I went in ...

More >>