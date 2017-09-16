Inmate sentenced to additional 30-50 years for arson - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Inmate sentenced to additional 30-50 years for arson

  TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - An inmate accused of starting fires at a southeast Nebraska prison during a deadly riot has been sentenced to an additional 30 to 50 years behind bars.  26-year-old Justin Busch was found guilty of first-degree arson Thursday. He had been serving an 18- to 24-year sentence for robbery charges at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution when a riot broke out on Mother's Day in 2015.

