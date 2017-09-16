Omaha man and woman each sentenced to 10 years for child abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man and woman convicted of abusing their adopted child have been sentenced to five to 10 years each in prison. Stephen Bauer and Megan Finlan were sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court. The two were first arrested in 2015, when police were called to an Omaha elementary school for a report of a 7-year-old boy covered in scratches and bruises. Prosecutors say he was severely underweight and told police that Bauer and Finlan withheld food from him as punishment.