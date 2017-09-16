Warren Buffet's son has become interim sheriff of Macon County i - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Warren Buffet's son has become interim sheriff of Macon County in Illinois

 DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's son has become the interim sheriff of Macon County in central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff Thomas Schneider said in a Friday statement that he is retiring early ahead of an election next fall for his replacement. Howard Buffett became a Macon County undersheriff in September 2014. He became sheriff on Friday afternoon.

