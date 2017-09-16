Two arrested in Lincoln car theft

Lincoln Police were able to arrest two people suspected of burglary, early Saturday morning a little before 2.

25-year-old Charles Cunningham was booked on charges of burglary and 24-year-old Levinesha Duschene was booked on aiding and abetting a burglary.

They're still searching for a third suspect, who fled.

LPD says that they received a call around 12:30 a.m. of a burglary at C&B Auto on 4501 N. 56th Street.

They received a report of two cars stolen a silver 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2009 Chevy Impala.

LPD was able to locate the vehicles a short time after at 1:22 a.m., on the 4500 block of Claire Avenue, near 48th and Hwy 2.

They observed a the Chevy Impala parked on the street, 45 minutes later the Camry pulled up to the same location.

Two people were apprehended, one suspect ran, and is still on the loose.

Police say they're still investigating how the suspects got into the building and were able to steal the keys to the vehicle.