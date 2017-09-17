Waverly city clerk accused of embezzling thousands of dollars - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Waverly city clerk accused of embezzling thousands of dollars

Posted: Updated:

WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) - Waverly officials have fired the city clerk after prosecutors in Cass County say she embezzled thousands of dollars from the village of Alvo, where she's also the village clerk. Ginger Neuhart was fired Wednesday. Investigators looking into Alvo's finances say Neuhart altered her $700 paychecks, sometimes adding up to $2,000 after they'd been signed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Husker fans react to disappointing loss

    Husker fans react to disappointing loss

    After a 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois, Nebraska’s biggest fans are looking for improvement.

    More >>

    After a 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois, Nebraska’s biggest fans are looking for improvement.

    More >>

  • Two arrested in Lincoln car theft

    Two arrested in Lincoln car theft

    Lincoln Police were able to arrest two people suspected of burglary, early Saturday morning a little before 2. 25-year-old Charles Cunningham was booked on charges of burglary and 24-year-old Levinesha Duschene was booked on aiding and abeiting a burglary. They're still searching for a third suspect, who fled. LPD says that they received a call around 12:30 a.m. of a burglary at C&B Auto on 4501 N. 56th Street. They received a report of two cars stolen a si...

    More >>

    Lincoln Police were able to arrest two people suspected of burglary, early Saturday morning a little before 2. 25-year-old Charles Cunningham was booked on charges of burglary and 24-year-old Levinesha Duschene was booked on aiding and abeiting a burglary. They're still searching for a third suspect, who fled. LPD says that they received a call around 12:30 a.m. of a burglary at C&B Auto on 4501 N. 56th Street. They received a report of two cars stolen a si...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Police released identity of hit and run victim

    UPDATE: Police released identity of hit and run victim

    UPDATE: Police released identity of hit and run victim

    Officials have released the name of the woman struck by an SUV near 64th and Havelock Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

    Officials have released the name of the woman struck by an SUV near 64th and Havelock Wednesday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.