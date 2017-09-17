Nebraska tribe receives $17,000 grant - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska tribe receives $17,000 grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Nebraska tribe has received a more than $17,000 grant meant to help address elder abuse throughout its 15-county service area in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The Ponca Tribe received the Elder Abuse Innovation Grant Award through the National Indigenous Elder Justice Initiative Innovation program. Andrea Rodriguez is the tribe's domestic violence program coordinator. She says the grant allows the tribe to offer outreach and prevention work on elder abuse.

