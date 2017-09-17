Lincoln's Walk to End Alzheimer's draws 1,200

A person is diagnosed with Alzheimer's every 66 seconds-- that's why advocates across the nation and in Lincoln are working to end this devastating disease.

Brad Anderson has walked alongside his wife LuAnne at The Walk to End Alzheimer's for the past seven years.

Sadly, she won't be joining him this year, LuAnne was diagnosed with Early-On-Set Alzehier's seven years ago, and passed away in January.

Brad Anderson, a Alzheimer's Ambassador, said, "When she was first diagnosed, we kind of, saw her future and we realized their was nothing we could do to change that, and this walk is really about changing that future-- so that someone that gets a diagnosis, it's not predetermined. They have an outcome that is hopeful."

Brad took the trek, along with 1,200 other walkers Sunday afternoon at Holmes Lake Park. He's walking to honor his wife's legacy; optimistic that with more work, a terrible disease can be cured.

"It's the hope, we've been very successful at increasing funding with the NAH-- we're getting close to that $2 goal," said Anderson.

Brad isn't the only one walking for a cure, thousands in 600 communities across the United States banned together against Alzheimer's Sunday-- including Alicia Crook and her father Bob Fullerton, who was diagnosed with Early-On-Set Alzheimer's in 2015.

Alicia Crook says, "It's just had a huge impact on our family, so we want to get everybody out and raise a lot of money to find a cure."

The Alzheimer's Association says they hope to raise $215,000 in Lincoln and more than $70 million nationwide.

All that money goes back into research and finding a cure.

"It's a small drop in a large bucket, so we need more...but I'm hopeful,' added Crook.

Hopeful to help the nearly 33,000 people in Nebraska, and the 5.4 million battling Alzheimer's in the U.S., live a more full life.

If you'd like to donate to the cause, we've provided a link below:

https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage