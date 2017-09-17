Lincoln woman given two years to live because of rare cancer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln woman given two years to live because of rare cancer

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A Lincoln woman just graduated with her masters,

But in a tragic turn of events, she's now planning her own funeral.

"You know I'm a positive person,” Sharri Laughlin said. “And I try and stay positive and there hasn't been a day I haven't been able to be positive because of all the love and care and support and this just makes it more real that one person facing adversity doesn't have to do it alone."

Sharri Laughlin was diagnosed with stage four bile duct cancer in May.

By the time she was diagnosed, the disease had spread to her liver, lungs and ovaries.

She's been given only two years to live.

Her loved ones are now raising money to help her family with medical expenses.

Today, they held a fundraiser at The Garage on 48th and Old Cheney.

"She's been so positive about what she has left to give this world yet,” Jane Corkill, Sharri’s aunt said. “So here she is, suffering from this horrid disease, this horrid future, in my eyes and she looks at is as if she has been given a window, a gift of a window of how long she has to live and she's gonna do everything she can to continue helping people."

If you want to help Sharri and her family, you can contact The Garage bar and grill, they will be taking donations.

