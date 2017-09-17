The Bridge marches to the capitol for recovery awareness - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Bridge marches to the capitol for recovery awareness

Treatment program The Bridge Behavioral Health helps limited–income people with substance abuse.  The program wanted to mark National Recovery Month with their fifth annual pancake feed and march to the capitol on Sunday.  They said the goal is to raise awareness of how important substance abuse recovery is to the community.

"Treatment is hard," said Executive Director Phil Tegeler.  "It's a lot of hard work and so we want to be here and enjoy both their efforts today and as they're back out in the community and leading productive lives, we want to help them celebrate that."

The Bridge says so many people across the country don't get treatment for addiction because of the stigma attached to having a substance problem.

"The importance of what we're trying to do is give a voice to it—bring it out of the shadows," said Development Coordinator Nia Nielsen.  "Allow people to start talking about it and get help."


Sergio--who wishes have his last name withheld, said The Bridge saved his life and they've taught him how to cope with impulses that push him to drink.

He wants anyone who's hesitant about getting treatment to know there's nothing to be afraid of.

"Just to everybody out there that's got...they think they're hopeless, they think they got nobody cares about them. You got to help yourself first," Sergio said.  "People will see that, hey, you're ready to quit.  You want to change who you are now."

Tegeler said agencies like The Bridge need support to keep running.  If you would like to help out, he said donating money and personal care items are very important.

    •   
