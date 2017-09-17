Dorchester teen missing since Thursday - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dorchester teen missing since Thursday

Dorchester teen missing since Thursday

The Saline County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old.

Isabelle Magana has been missing from the Dorchester area since Thursday, September 14, 2017.

She is 5-foot-6, 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings with white arrows going down the side, a black tank top and a grey DC hat with a red bill.

She's believed to be in the rural Dorchester or Crete area.

If you see her or have any information about her location please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Saline County Sheriff's Department at 402-821-1111, or 9-1-1 immediately.

