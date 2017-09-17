After severe burns, teen's friends celebrate his recovery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Fishing is big business for the little boys and girls of Nebraska.

That's certainly the case for the Youth Shoreline Fishing Club.

"We're sitting at about 100 kids – 112 kids – and they just keep coming in,” Aaron Slater, with Youth Shoreline Fishing Club said.

The group holds tournaments throughout the summer, like this one at Louisiville Lake.

The kids catch as many fish as possible, with the winners taking home some pretty serious hardware.

But at this event, there was one young fisher noticeably absent from the competition, 13–year–old Charlie Bennet.

His father, Mitch, still has a hard time explaining why.

"He went up to his friend's house to play... and he got burnt with a crock pot,” Charlies father Mitch Bennet said.

Charlie suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns after a freak accident where a crockpot fell on him – scarring his shoulder and thigh.

Mitch Bennet was out of town when he heard the news.

"So that was a long drive. I didn't know how bad the burns were,” Bennet said. “And I walked into the emergency room and saw it was pretty bad."

Months of recovery followed, leaving Charlie unable to fish – something his friends just couldn't stand.

"I love fishing so much and he loves it just as much if not more,” said Dayton, Charlie’s friend. “And I could not imagine how horrible it would be to just have to stay bed rest and not be able to go out and do anything. So that's why I really wanted him not to feel like he was alone."

So last Saturday, they brought Charlie up in front of everyone to recognize him and his recovery.

"So because you have been so strong through all of this, we want to present you with this award,” they said when presenting the award, an entire box of fishing supplies, plus two brand new fishing poles.

The other kids chipping in, too – lining up to donate the prizes they had won in the tournament to Charlie.

"That was great, that was great. I had an idea what was going to happen, but I didn't know it would be to this extent."

"He's such an awesome kid. We had to make sure that we took care of him."

Perhaps the only thing more fierce than the competition on the water, is the love of this tight–knit community fishing group has for one another.

"Yeah, we're like a big fishing family!"

To help with Charlie's medical expenses, his family is hosting a free–will donation bbq dinner.

It will be October 22nd at the Legion Hall in Pleasant Dale.