After severe burns, teen's friends celebrate his recovery

After a 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois, Nebraska’s biggest fans are looking for improvement.More >>
Lincoln Police were able to arrest two people suspected of burglary, early Saturday morning a little before 2. 25-year-old Charles Cunningham was booked on charges of burglary and 24-year-old Levinesha Duschene was booked on aiding and abeiting a burglary. They're still searching for a third suspect, who fled. LPD says that they received a call around 12:30 a.m. of a burglary at C&B Auto on 4501 N. 56th Street. They received a report of two cars stolen a si...More >>
Officials have released the name of the woman struck by an SUV near 64th and Havelock Wednesday morning.More >>
GERING, Neb. (AP) - A Gering woman accused of scamming her grandfather out of more than $250,000 and taking money raised by the families of music students for a promised trip to Disney World has been sentenced to prison. Stacia Keener was sentenced Friday to four to eight years for two counts of felony theft and another year for five misdemeanor theft counts. The sentences are to be served at the same time.More >>
Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: Associated Press ^AP College Football Writer= LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Jordan Huff scored the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Northern Illinois made two big defensive stops to finish a 21-17 upset of Nebraska on Saturday. The Huskies (2-1) became the first non-Power Five conference member or major independent to win in Lincoln since Southern Mississippi kn...More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 93-year-old man pulled from a Lincoln house fire earlier this week remains in critical condition at a hospital Friday. The Pierre Pettinger remains in a coma. Police say he was found in a first-floor room after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, after firefighters had been called to the house for a fire. Another person also was in the home at the time of the fire and suffered less serious injuries.More >>
Walking, talking, and joking with his nurses, J.C. Lott has come a long way since June, when he was rushed to Bryan West in critical condition after his pick-up was t-boned by a dump truck near 84th and Firethorn Lane.More >>
