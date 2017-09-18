Man arrested after setting fire to Lincoln apartment complex

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested 42-year-old Damian Smith, Lincoln, Sunday afternoon after they say he set fire to the railing and balcony steps of an apartment complex near N 48th and Adams.

Police say when they arrived on the scene Smith was sitting there with a bottle of lighter fluid. They say an officer put some of the fire out with an extinguisher, and took the man into custody without incident. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was able to put out the rest of the fire.

Smith was lodged for arson.