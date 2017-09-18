Guns stolen from Lincoln storage unit

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from Homebase Storage near Oak Lake, N 1st and W Charleston. Police say it happened sometime between Friday around 11 p.m. and Sunday around 2 p.m.

They say one unit was broken into, and two firearms were stolen, including an AR 15 rifle and a handgun, as well as ammunition.

Police are searching for surveillance in the area.