Lincoln Police investigating sexual assault in South Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a sexual assault in South Lincoln. They say early Sunday morning two women walking near 12th and E reported a strange man, six-foot tall in a dark hoodie, following them.

"And the man was following them to the point that they felt uncomfortable enough they needed to start running," Ofc. Angela Sands, with the Lincoln Police Department, said.

The women got away, but around 11 that night a 24-year-old woman walking just blocks away, near 10th and G, was approached by a man matching the same description. They say he asked for money, and when she refused, pushed her into a dark driveway and sexually assaulted her. The woman told police her attacker ran off.

"Given the time frame, the area, and the description it's definitely a possibility that this is the same man," Sands said.

Police are warning people in the area to walk in pairs, and keep a cell phone on them in case of an emergency. They also ask everyone in the neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings and watch for suspicious activity.