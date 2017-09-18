Lincoln Police looking for man who attacked woman overnight

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking near 10th and G around 11 p.m. on the 17th when a man asked her for money. When she told him no, they say he began to follow her and pushed her into a driveway where he sexually assaulted her.

They say the attacker was eventually scared away by a noise.

Around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning, another officer was sent to 12th and E on a suspicious man, following two females in the area. Police say they are investigating the two cases as connected.