LES wants another shift to fixed rates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln's electric utility wants to again lower the rates customers pay in exchange for raising the fixed portion of their bills.

Lincoln Electric System's proposed 2018 budget calls for residential users to pay 8.58 cents per kilowatt hour during the summer, down from 9.56 cents this year. Customers would pay 5.86 cents per kilowatt hour in winter, down from 6.43 cents.

In exchange, fixed charges for most customers would increase.

Customers using between 800 and 1,499 kilowatt hours each month would pay monthly customer and facilities charges of $21.50, up from $19.50 this year.

Customers would be affected based on their use class and how much power they use. The utility says most would notice little to no change in their bill.