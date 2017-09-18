Sen. Friesen seeks re-election to Legislature

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator from Henderson is seeking a second term in office.

Sen. Curt Friesen announced Monday he will run for re-election to the Legislature. Friesen was elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 34 in central Nebraska, including all of Hamilton, Merrick and Nance counties and a portion of Hall County.

Friesen is the chairman of the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee and is a member of the Revenue Committee, which reviews tax policy legislation.

Friesen, a farmer, says he focus on lowering property taxes if he wins re-election.

Friesen is a registered Republican. The Legislature is officially nonpartisan.