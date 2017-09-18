Popular antique auto tour kicks off in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ A popular antique auto tour has kicked off in central Nebraska.

The 72nd Annual Revival AAA Glidden Tour rolled into the Adams County Fairgrounds on Sunday and will stay through Friday. This year marks the first time in the Revival Tour's history that the event is based in Nebraska.

A lineup of 130 vehicles all made before 1943 will be featured in this year's Meet in the Middle Tour. More than 300 people are expected to accompany the tour.

The Nebraska Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America is hosting the event in Hastings, but participants will have the opportunity to drive to several towns and attractions in Nebraska. Destination locations include Pioneer Village in Minden, The Archway in Kearney and Hastings Museum.