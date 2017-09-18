"A lot of people don't have those resources at hand right now, given that you have to turn in your application by October 5th," said volunteer Alejandra Ayotitla.

On Monday, the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance hosted a free DACA renewal clinic, held at El Centro De Las Americas, offering free legal assistance to applicants.



"First of all determine eligibility, and then we will actually help them fill out the forms they need to be able to send it to renew it," said CLIA Executive Director Max Graves.

This is a result of the Trump Administration announcing their plan to end DACA.

This gives eligible DACA recipients until October 5th to renew their permits.

The Executive Director of CLIA says all recipients have lived here for more than ten years, and feel like they are Americans.



"They did not have any choice; they followed their parents to this country when they were less than 16 years old. And we would like to have them to have an opportunity to be able to work, to contribute to the society. That's what they want to do," said Graves.

One volunteer that is on DACA herself, but is not eligible for renewal.

Her permit expires in November of 2018.



"I won't be able to continue working here at El Centro where I have been working for three years. I will lose my drivers license the day that my permit expires," said Ayotitla.

If your permit expires between September 5th and March 5th, you may be eligible for renewal.



"They won't lose their jobs, they won't lose their drivers license, and at least it has that certainty that for two years, things will be okay," said Ayotitla.



There's another clinic this Sunday at the University of Nebraska College of Law on East Campus from 10am–3pm.

https://neappleseed.org/blog/tag/daca