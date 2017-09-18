Free DACA renewal clinic

A Lincoln woman just graduated with her masters, But in a tragic turn of events, she's now planning her own funeral.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 42-year-old Damian Smith, Lincoln, Sunday afternoon after they say he set fire to the railing and balcony steps of an apartment complex near N 48th and Adams.More >>
According to scanner reports, Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery at Cornhusker Bank near N Cotner and Holdrege, around 10:30 a.m. Monday. We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.More >>
Charlie Bennet loves to fish, but when a freak accident ended in severe burns, he was unable to hit the lake with his fishing group.More >>
The Saline County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old.More >>
Lincoln Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking near 10th and G around 11 p.m. on the 17th when a man asked her for money.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from Homebase Storage near Oak Lake, N 1st and W Charleston.More >>
Lincoln's electric utility wants to again lower the rates customers pay in exchange for raising the fixed portion of their bills.More >>
After a 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois, Nebraska’s biggest fans are looking for improvement.More >>
