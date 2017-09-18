Lincoln: Dick's opens Friday, Scheels to open September 2018

Dick's Sporting Goods at Gateway Mall is set to open this Friday.

"The biggest thing is the convenience,” the mall’s marketing director Becky Sidles said. “North Lincoln will finally have its own sporting goods store with all the selection available across the spectrum for sports."

The 75,000 square foot, two-story sporting goods store is the latest addition to Gateway.

They're opening their doors with a weekend–long event, complete with appearances from Husker greats, and customer freebies too.

"The first 100 through the door will receive a gift,” Sidles said. “So Friday it's a t–shirt and Saturday and Sunday it's a mystery gift card."

Dick’s isn't the only sporting goods store making a splash in Lincoln’s retail market.

Scheels at South Pointe Mall is deep into a 220,000 square foot expansion, set to open in September 2018.

"Next week our last bolt for steel goes in,” store leader Louie Sikich said. “Then we go on to the brick work and get that water tight and then we go to the inside."

Where there are plans for a 65–foot Ferris wheel, a 16,000 gallon aquarium, a restaurant, and game simulators, all under an energy efficient sage glass roof.

Both stores have hired or will hire more than 100 employees to keep business running.