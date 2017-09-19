Chancellor Ronnie Green Addresses UNL

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



UNL annual State of The University Address will be taking place this morning.



This event is going to be held at the Lied Center by Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Green is the 20th chancellor at UNL; he's had the job for less than two years. He'll be taking stage for the second time to address the university's priorities. He's expected to discuss UNL educational improvements over the past year. Green say he's focusing on making UNL a distinctive big ten university. He say's he'll also honor faculty and staff during today's ceremony.



If you want to be in attendance; the event starts at 11 am at the Lied Center and it's free.