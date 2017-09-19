Ashford to formally launch campaign to return to Congress

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Former Nebraska U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford is kicking off his campaign to return to Congress.

Ashford is hosting a kickoff event Tuesday at the Old Mattress Factory in Omaha. Ashford is seeking the Democratic nomination to represent the 2nd Congressional District, encompassing the Omaha area. He's hoping for a rematch against U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican who beat him last year.

Ashford served one two-year term, having beaten eight-term Republican Rep. Lee Terry in 2014. Ashford had served in the officially nonpartisan Legislature for 16 years. Ashford's wife, Ann, had said she was considering a run but would step aside if her husband were to opt in.

Already in the Democratic primary race is Kara Eastman, a social worker and president and CEO of Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance.