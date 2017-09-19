Thieves burglarize Medicap Pharmacy - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Thieves burglarize Medicap Pharmacy

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at Medicap pharmacy near 27th and Kensington. It happened sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. 

Police say someone forced entry through the front door and broke into a safe. They say narcotics and money were stolen. Police are still looking for suspects.

