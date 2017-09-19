Police say no foul play suspected in Holmes Lake drowning

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to Holmes Lake just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on reports of a body found in the lake.

Officers say two fisherman found the body.

They have not identified at this time.

Lincoln Police say there is no foul play suspected at his time.

We'll bring you more details as they become available