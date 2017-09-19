Police: Man in semitrailer truck killed in Omaha shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a 32-year-old man in a semitrailer truck was killed in a shooting in Omaha.

Police identified the victim Monday as James E. Womack but released few other details.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at the 60th and L streets, a busy intersection in the city. Womack was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Omaha police say they're still investigating. They say they haven't identified any suspects and are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.