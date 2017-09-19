Ashford to formally launch campaign to return to Congress - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ashford to formally launch campaign to return to Congress

Ashford to formally launch campaign to return to Congress

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Former Nebraska U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford is kicking off his campaign to return to Congress.

        Ashford is hosting a kickoff event Tuesday at the Old Mattress Factory in Omaha. Ashford is seeking the Democratic nomination to represent the 2nd Congressional District, encompassing the Omaha area. He's hoping for a rematch against U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican who beat him last year.

        Ashford served one two-year term, having beaten eight-term Republican Rep. Lee Terry in 2014. Ashford had served in the officially nonpartisan Legislature for 16 years. Ashford's wife, Ann, had said she was considering a run but would step aside if her husband were to opt in.

        Already in the Democratic primary race is Kara (KAHR'-uh) Eastman, a social worker and president and CEO of Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.