Update: Police identify man killing in northwest Omaha crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have identified a man killed in a one-vehicle crash in northwest Omaha.

Police say 45-year-old Orlando Bush, of Omaha, died following the crash that happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Bush was driving westbound on the road in a small sport utility vehicle when he veered to the right and left the roadway. The SUV hit a guard rail and several trees before plunging about 20 feet down an embankment and coming to rest on its side in a creek bed.

Omaha Police Sgt. Doug Klein says police officers in an eastbound cruiser witnessed the crash. Bush was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

