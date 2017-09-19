Nebraska to withhold voter data from Trump panel for now

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska's secretary of state says he will continue to withhold voting data from President Donald Trump's election commission until he gets more information about how the data will be used and kept secure.

Secretary of State John Gale raised several concerns Tuesday in a letter to the commission.

Gale is asking for assurances that voter data will not be accessible under federal public records laws once Trump's term ends. He's also asking what specific legal authority the commission has to dispose of the records once its work ends.

Additionally, Gale says he wants to know the status of several pending lawsuits to block the commission's request to states.

Gale says he's being cautious because of the recent breach at Equifax that exposed the personal information of 143 million American consumers.