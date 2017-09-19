Former Nebraska Family Alliance head to run for Legislature

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The former executive director of the Nebraska Family Alliance is running for a seat in the Legislature.

Al Riskowski of Lincoln announced Tuesday that he will run for the seat representing Legislative District 32, which includes four southeast Nebraska counties and part of Lancaster County. Riskowski is challenging Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete, who is seeking re-election.

Riskowski says he would focus on issues such as taxes if elected.

His campaign says he has received support from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, former Gov. Kay Orr and state Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft.

Riskowski previously served as a board member of the People's City Mission in Lincoln and on the Nebraska State Penitentiary's community involvement committee.