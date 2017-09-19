Nebraska man charged in wife's shooting death to stand trial

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A man accused of shooting and killing his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station is now slated to stand trial in the first-degree murder case.

Bei Sheng Chen, 41, of South Sioux City, appeared in a Dakota County Court on Tuesday, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case has been bound over to district court for trial.

A judge refused his request on Tuesday to lower his $1.25 million bail.

His next court appearance is set for Nov. 3.

Police say he shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.