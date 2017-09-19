Nebraska MBB: Huskers in the Haymarket Presented by SCHEELS Set for Oct. 6

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers in the Haymarket Presented by SCHEELS Set for Oct. 6

Lincoln – The Husker basketball programs will be taking their opening preseason event to downtown Lincoln next month, as the first-ever Huskers in the Haymarket presented by SCHEELS will take place on Friday, Oct. 6.

This interactive, fan-friendly event will take place outside on Canopy Street between R and Q Streets, as the street next to the Railyard near Pinnacle Bank Arena will be closed for the event. The event runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. includes both the Husker men’s and women’s programs and is free to the public.

Huskers in the Haymarket will feature dunk and 3-point contests, as well as other games featuring both teams and fans in attendance. The event will conclude with remarks from Husker players and coaches. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.

Both Husker programs will open the 2017-18 season on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the NU women will open against SIU-Edwardsville while the men host Eastern Illinois. The Husker women have their exhibition game against Minnesota State-Mankato on Sunday, Nov. 5, while the men host Northwood University in their lone exhibition on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Season tickets for both programs are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the Nebraska Athletics Ticketing and Development Office at (800) 8-BIGRED or 402-472-3111. For the men’s program, only 300 Level seating is currently available at $108, while women’s season tickets range from $85 to $170.

Huskers N the Haymarket Presented by SCHEELS

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Time: 8-9:30 p.m.

Location: Canopy Street (between R and Q Streets)

Cost: Free

Note: In case of inclement weather, the event will not be rescheduled