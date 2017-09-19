Sheriff warns rural drivers against going around stopped school buses

Randy Bybee has been driving Norris Public School buses for six years now; he says he's grown close to the kids he sees every morning and afternoon.

"I view them kind of like my grand kids," he said. "They're precious cargo that I have here, and I want them to get home as safe as possible."

That's why it bothers him when drivers ignore the red stop arm that signals children are loading and unloading. He says this happens more often then you'd think. By law, both lanes of traffic have to stop if the sign goes out, but Bybee says he regularly has rural drivers trying to pass him even with the sign in place.

Just like a stoplight, buses have yellow warning lights to let you know when the red stop arm is going down.

"The law doesn't say that you can't go by a bus with its yellow lights on, but you do have to slow within 25 miles per hour," Bybee said.

Bus drivers say if a car speeds past the extended stop arm, they try to take down a license plate and description for the sheriff's office, and it could cost you a $500 fine. LSO says a few seconds of extra time going around a stopped bus aren't worth a child's life

"These young children many times won't stop and look both ways because they're coming off a bus stop, they're in a hurry to get home, and they'll dart out in front of traffic," said LSO Sheriff Terry Wagner.

The sheriff says the danger is higher on rural roads, where speeds can run as high as 65 mph.