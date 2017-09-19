Chancellor Ronnie Green delivers State of the University address

Chancellor Ronnie Green has high expectations for the University of Nebraska. He talked about them at the Lied Center, where he delivered his second State of the University address, Tuesday.

Green said, "Looking forward to how we can grow our academic distinction; not only in the Big Ten academic alliance, but nationally and internationally, around the World."

He touted record enrollment for a third straight year...with more than 26-thousand students at UNL, but he also mentioned the challenges Nebraska faces in uncertain times; one being the $17-million shortfall they face in the next two years.

"We do have a robust process, that I talked about this morning, that we've been working on now for the balance of the year and before; upon how to approach the shortfall we have," said Green.

One of those approaches is to slightly increase tuition by more than 5% this year and more than 3% next year.

In spite of some struggles, Green has lofty goals, which includes an aspirational goal of enrolling more than 32,000 students a year by 2025.

"Realistic goal for us by 2025 is to enroll 29 to 31,000 students on our campus, and then an aspirational goal is 32,500 student in that time," says Green.

Green also addressed diversity within the university, an area where an independent research firm said Nebraska needed more coordinated efforts.

"Our students are going to work and exist, and reside in a culture that is changing. That is more inclusive, ever-present for us. We have a responsiblity of reflecting that," added Green.

Green said in challenging times, he's still optimistic abut the university's future and wants to grow Nebraska as a leader in business and science.