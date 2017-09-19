Amber Alert in Iowa - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Amber Alert in Iowa

Iowa Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert child abduction emergency.Iowa law enforcement has determined that a child has been abducted and the life of the child is in danger.The suspect's vehicle was a 2003 maroon 4-door Cadillac CTS bearing with Iowa license plate number: 5 6 1 X E Y. The vehicle was possibly traveling in northwest Iowa or Minnesota.The children were abducted from Royal, Iowa, Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m.The children are 3 white females ages 8, 8, and 4.All abductors should be considered dangerous.To report information concerning the abduction of this child dial 9-1-1.
