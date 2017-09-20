LDP investigates an armed robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LDP investigates an armed robbery

LDP investigates an armed robbery

Posted:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say it happened around 3:30 at a Kwik Shop near 48th and Calvert Street.
Police say three men in their early twenties wearing grey hoodies walked into the store. Displayed a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with money and food.Officers say no one was injured.Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.