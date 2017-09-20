LDP investigates an armed robbery

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say it happened around 3:30 at a Kwik Shop near 48th and Calvert Street.

Police say three men in their early twenties wearing grey hoodies walked into the store. Displayed a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with money and food.Officers say no one was injured.Police said the investigation is ongoing.