Lincoln Police investigates an armed robbery

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say it happened around 3:30 at a Kwik Shop near 48th and Calvert Street.
Police say three men in their early twenties wearing grey hoodies walked into the store and demanded money. They say one of the men was armed with a handgun.

The suspects got away with money and food.

Officers say no one was injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

