Ricketts campaign announces first 'Nebraska Steak Fry' event

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced plans for an annual ``Nebraska Steak Fry'' that will debut with four fellow Republican governors.

The governor's re-election campaign said Wednesday the event will include Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. It will take place Oct. 8 at a farm in Shelton in central Nebraska.

Organizers say the inaugural event will include a steak fry, music, family games and a program of elected officials from Nebraska to celebrate agriculture, the state's largest industry.

Single tickets cost $20 and family tickets can be purchased for $35. A 50 percent ``early bird'' discount is available by using the code ``HUSKER'' during checkout on the governor's campaign website, www.petericketts.com .