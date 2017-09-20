Man attacks 2 people with baseball bat in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and possible false imprisonment.

They say the incident happened Tuesday night, around 11:00 p.m.

They say a 35-year-old male and 36-year-old female reported to the hospital for treatment after being assaulted. Officers responding learned one of their friends, a 49-year-old man who was staying with them at the time, had assaulted them with a baseball bat; after the assault, the suspect refused to let them leave the house.

Police say he eventually drove them toward the hospital, but wouldn't let them get out of the vehicle. They say the two victims had to jump out of the car and run toward the hospital.

Officers obtained a search warrant to process the crime scene, but the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.