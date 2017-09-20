Report: Nebraska's economic growth expected to slow in 2018

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A new report says Nebraska's economic growth is expected to slow in early 2018.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday released its economic indicator report, a composite of economic factors that predict growth six months into the future. The indicator fell by 0.38 percent in August.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln economist Eric Thompson says decline suggests a slowdown in economic growth. The drop was primarily due to a decline in manufacturing hours worked in August after an increase in July.

Thompson says a sustained expansion of manufacturing will be required to ignite growth in the state.

The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska's College of Business.