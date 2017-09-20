Frontier Airlines to offer winter flights between Omaha, Florida - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Frontier to offer winter flights between Omaha, Florida

Frontier Airlines to offer winter flights between Omaha, Florida

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Omaha and southwest Florida this winter. The service to Fort Myers, Florida is set to begin on November 9th and will be offered Thursdays and Sundays through December 7th. The flight schedule then changes to Mondays and Fridays beginning on December 15, 2017. 


The flight will leave Fort Myers, Florida, at 10:20 a.m. and arrive in Omaha at 12:53 p.m. It will leave Omaha at 1:50 p.m. and arrive in Fort Myers at 5:55 p.m.
Frontier also flies nonstop to Denver and seasonally to Orlando International Airport.

For more information, please go to http://www.flyfrontier.com/ 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.