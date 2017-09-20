Indian Restaurant Makes its Mark in Central Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Jay Bro's truck stop in Overton is pretty easy to see once getting off the Interstate, and the inside of the gas station holds a hidden gem.

Taste of India is an Indian restaurant that has become quite popular in Central Nebraska. Harry Chaudhari, the owner of the restaurant said people from all over the country have stopped in to try their food. Taste of India is known for its incredible authentic Indian food.

The restaurant did not get started until the owner Harry Chaudhari, took a test run with American food and that was not a success for him.

"I tried for four or five months, but it did not work. Why, I don't know. I wasn't having enough business with that," said Chaudhari. Shortly after the test run, Taste of India opened. The restaurant is famous for its authentic Indian food and savory taste. "We don't have anything frozen or anything like that," said Roy Chaudhari who works at the restaurant. The menu consists of appetizers, meat and vegetable entrees. Roy, said the spices are what gives each dish a distinct taste.

"The butter chicken has special like butter chicken spices and if I make any veggie dishes they have different spices," Roy said. Harry said he appreciates all of the people who stop in to try the food.

"As a restaurant it is a little bit tough to run, but as I'm only interested in customers when they see the name they stop and it runs good."